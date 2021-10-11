Tokyo’s Nikkei gain as inflation fears linger

The market came under pressure at the opening bell as short-term investors dumped futures, taking cues from the rise of US yields. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Oct 11 — Tokyo’s Nikkei index rebounded in early trade today as investors picked up bargains even as they continued to fret over inflation worries.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index shed earlier losses to trade up 1.06 per cent, or 297.60 points, to ¥28,346.54 (RM1,050.7). The broader Topix index rose 1.28 per cent, or 25.04 points, to 1,986.89.

The dollar stood at ¥112.31, firmer from ¥112.22 seen on Friday in New York.

“But after the selling subsided, players returned to spot trading” to pick up bargains, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Players have high hopes that new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who will appear in parliament today, will issue fresh stimulus as he prepares for a general election on October 31.

But lingering concerns about inflation, high oil prices, as well as tense and uncertain US-China relations, continue to fuel anxiety among investors, analysts said.

Weaker-than-expected US jobs data, released last week, drove down Wall Street stocks.

For the immediate future, players will focus on the US September consumer price data, as well as Japanese corporate earnings.

“Tokyo shares this week will likely be taking one step forward and one step back,” Okasan Online added.

The global market breathed a sigh of relief after Washington politicians reached a temporary deal to avoid a US government default.

“But worries over the US debt ceiling problem are continuing,” as the current deal will expire early December, and lawmakers will have to negotiate another deal, Rakuten Securities said in a note.

Among major Tokyo shares, Sony Group jumped 3.92 per cent to ¥12,325.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group firmed 1.80 per cent to ¥662.5.

Toyota rose 2.34 per cent to ¥1,968.

Nippon Steel added 1.15 per cent to ¥1,938.

Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing emerged from negative territory and added 1.13 per cent to 8,616 yen. Advantest, maker of microchip testing tools, also gave up earlier losses and was flat at 9,090 yen.

SoftBank Group added 1.90 per cent to ¥6,234. — AFP