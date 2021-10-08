Tata wins bid to take over troubled state-run Air India

An Air India Airbus A320neo plane takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, December 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 — Tata Sons has been selected as the winning bidder to take over state-run carrier Air India, the government said today, marking the end of years of struggle to privatise the financially troubled airline.

Tata Sons, the holding company for the autos-to-steel Tata conglomerate, will pay 180 billion rupees (RM10 billion) for a 100 per cent stake in Air India, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, said.

The bid amount includes Tata’s taking on of about US$2 billion (RM8.3 billion) of the national flag carrier’s US$8.2 billion total debt.

A successful privatisation of Air India, which was founded as Tata Airlines in 1932 before being nationalised in 1953, would be a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the loss-making carrier has cost taxpayers an average of nearly US$3 million a day for the past decade.

The sale also bodes well for Modi’s plans to sell stakes in a slew of state-run firms to bolster government coffers and make India a fully market-driven economy.

Tata currently operates Vistara, India’s only other full-service carrier, in a venture with Singapore Airlines as well as budget airline AirAsia India, a venture with Malaysia’s AirAsia Group. — Reuters