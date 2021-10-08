RHB expects development expenditure to be 20pc higher at RM80b in 2022

RHB Bank logo is seen at its branch in Kuala Lumpur in this September 4, 2013 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — RHB Bank Bhd expects the government’s development expenditure (DE) to increase by about 20 per cent in 2022 to RM80 billion after it committed a larger DE of RM400 billion over the next five years under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) versus RM248.5 billion in the 11MP.

In its report themed “Fourth Quarter of 2021 (Q4 2021) Outlook: Challenges Present Opportunities” released today, it said if the higher level of expenditure were implemented, it should benefit public investment.

“Much of the spending will be channelled primarily to strengthening the public health care system and addressing development gaps between states,” it said.

In terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, the banking group has maintained its 2021 forecast at 5.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), while the forecast for 2022 is unchanged at 5.5 per cent as the economy reopens considerably.

“Private consumption spending is already improving according to our proprietary machine-learning derived high-frequency indicators up to September, while private investment GDP growth could be catalysed by private-sector replacement capital spending and some business expansion,” it said.

On exports, it said growth is likely to remain resilient in 2022 on the back of robust United States (US) growth and reasonable growth in Europe, while global demand would also emanate some countries in Asia as the region re-opens.

Meanwhile, RHB has raised its 2021 current account surplus forecast to 3.5 per cent of GDP from 3.0 per cent earlier amid much stronger exports and it also revised next year’s projection to 3.0 per cent from 2.3 per cent.

“Despite the forecast revision, the goods account is likely to soften as exports normalise towards late 2022, while on the import side, the reopening will likely improve domestic demand,” it said, adding that fiscal deficit is projected at six per cent of GDP in 2022 versus 6.8 per cent in 2021.

“The fiscal strategy will likely be focused on recovery efforts for the economy — especially segments that were severely affected by the pandemic — while at the same time maintaining a consolidated fiscal position in order to improve the budget deficit.

“Meanwhile, the increase of the debt-to-GDP ratio towards 65 per cent of GDP this year allows some space for higher borrowing if downside risks emanate,” it noted.

On interest rate, RHB expected Bank Negara Malaysia to keep the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) unchanged until the first half of 2022 (H1 2022), with the first 25-basis point (bps) policy rate hike emanating in H2 2022 to move away from the record-low interest rate environment as the recovery strengthens.

With regards to Malaysian Government Securities 10-year bond yields (MGS10YR), the bank has maintained its forecasts with an average of 3.40-3.45 per cent yield pencilled in for Q4 2021, 3.45-3.50 per cent in Q1 2022, and 3.45-3.50 per cent in Q2 2022.

“The main drivers of our higher MGS10YR yields view is expansionary fiscal policy-driven government bond supply concerns and higher US Treasury 10-year bond yields,” it said.

RHB also expected Malaysia’s sovereign ratings to remain unchanged in the next coming quarters, until the next review in June or July 2022.

“While the government should not rest on its laurels, focus on fiscal reforms and consolidations should be the main focus while long-term measures to expand fiscal revenue should take place once priority over economic recovery and the well-being of the people from the pandemic dissipates.

“While political risk seems to be in the backseat, for now, we do not discount the possibility of the risk resurfacing — this is among the major rating points highlighted by all three rating agencies, as further changes to the leadership will increase the unpredictability of fiscal policies in the future,” it said.

In June this year, S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Malaysia’s foreign currency and local currency long-term issuer ratings at A- and A, respectively, with a negative outlook. The rating agency is expected to review its negative view in the next 12-24 months.

Meanwhile, Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed Malaysia’s credit profile at A3 with a stable outlook. Similarly, Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at BBB+ with a stable outlook. — Bernama