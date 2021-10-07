Crest Builder bags condominium construction contract worth RM192m

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Crest Builder Holdings Bhd announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Crest Builder Sdn Bhd has accepted a letter of award worth RM192 million from Allevia Sdn Bhd for a proposed development of two condominium blocks in Kuala Lumpur.

Allevia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of property developer UEM Sunrise Bhd.

Crest Builder group managing director Eric Yong said the group is confident that it will achieve the project quality to the satisfaction of UEM Sunrise and the company is looking forward to having a fruitful and long-term partnership with them.

“This contract win is timely, as we believe that building material prices have started to stabilise from the volatilities experienced in the past 18 months.

“We will continue to stay vigilant and focus on delivering our projects on hand while continuing to tender for quality projects that can deliver value to our shareholders,” he said in a statement today.

The project, located in Batu, involves the construction of a 45-storey condominium block (159 residential units) and a 40-storey condominium block (135 residential units), which consist of two levels of underground parking lots, eight levels podium with seven levels of carpark, and one level of recreation facilities.

Construction works will take approximately 35 months from the scheduled commencement date of December 1, 2021, and it is targeted to be completed by October 31, 2024.

Crest Builder’s outstanding order book stands at about RM900 million which will provide the company with earnings visibility for the next three years. — Bernama