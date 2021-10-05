US futures up as Big Tech bounces from selloff; cyclicals rise

High-growth stocks including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc rose between 0.2 per cent and 0.6 per cent in premarket trading. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 5 — US stocks were set to rise at the open today as technology shares recovered from a sharp selloff, while economy-sensitive cyclical stocks were in favour ahead of closely watched monthly payrolls data later in the week.

High-growth stocks including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc rose between 0.2 per cent and 0.6 per cent in premarket trading.

Facebook Inc was up 1.0 per cent after taking a beating a day earlier, when its app and its photo-sharing platform Instagram were down for hours before being restored late in the evening.

Most technology stocks were hammered yesterday as US Treasury yields ticked higher amid concerns about a potential US government debt default.

President Joe Biden said the federal government could breach its US$28.4 trillion (RM118.5 trillion) debt limit in a historic default unless Republicans join Democrats in voting to raise it in the two next weeks.

“Investors were saying that we saw the decline yesterday on pretty thin reasoning and it’s using today as a buy the dip, opportunity,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

“They (investors) are reluctant to embrace a longer-term trend, and therefore are more willing to rotate rapidly between sectors that look overvalued, and undervalued on a short-term basis.”

Cyclical stocks held their ground including those of banks, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley rising between 0.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent.

Industrial conglomerate 3M Co added 0.5 per cent, while oil giant Chevron Corp gained 1.1 per cent.

Investors are now looking ahead to the release of September employment data on Friday that could pave the way for the tapering of the US Federal Reserve’s asset purchase programme.

Adding to bets on further tightening of monetary policy was recent data, which showed increased consumer spending, accelerated factory activity and elevated inflation growth.

At 8.30am ET, Dow e-minis were up 145 points, or 0.43 per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were up 17.5 points, or 0.41 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 51.75 points, or 0.36 per cent.

PepsiCo Inc gained 0.5 per cent on raising its full-year revenue forecast, as the opening of public venues including theatres and restaurants following the lifting of pandemic-induced restrictions boosted demand for its sodas and snacks.

Johnson & Johnson added 0.5 per cent after submitting data to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorisation of a booster shot of its Covid-19 vaccine in people aged 18 years and older. — Reuters