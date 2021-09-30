Oil to gain as demand recovery resumes, but Covid risks remain

The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US, November 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 30 — Oil prices will see modest gains for the rest of the year and into 2022 as consumption resumes its recovery to pre-pandemic levels, with a likely Covid-19 resurgence still looming large over the outlook, a Reuters poll showed today.

The survey of 39 participants forecast Brent would average US$68.87 (RM288) per barrel in 2021, up from the US$68.02 consensus in August, when the Delta variant’s spread prompted the first downward revision in the 2021 outlook in about nine months.

Citing a faster fuel demand recovery and storm-led Gulf of Mexico supply disruptions, Goldman Sachs recently hiked its year-end Brent forecast to US$90, but flagged a potential new virus variant and a ramp-up in Opec+ production as risks.

“Demand growth will continue to support oil prices, balanced by the expected increase in Opec+ production between now and the end-2021,” Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president, oils research at WoodMac said.

Brent has averaged about US$68 this year, but topped US$80 a barrel mark this week amid growing demand and expectations that producers will decide to keep supplies tight when the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets next week.

“Opec+ will be cautious in adding barrels, but does not want prices to move past US$80 for any sustained period of time in part because of concerns of the impact on the sustainability of the economic recovery and the long-term impact on demand,” said John Paisie, president of Stratas Advisors.

“They’re still worried about US shale producers ramping up production,” Paisie added.

Julius Baer analyst Norbert Rücker said “occasional pandemic hiccups” added a level of uncertainty, while growth rates should slow as economic activities return to pre-pandemic levels.

The poll forecast US crude to average US$66.13 per barrel in 2021 versus US$65.63 last month. — Reuters