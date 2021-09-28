UK govt takes over train operator after tax breach

A British flag which was washed away by heavy rains the day before lies on the street in London, Britain, June 24, 2016. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Sept 28 — Britain’s government said today it would take over the running of a privately-run train operator serving London and surrounding areas after a tax breach, further knocking a sector badly hit by the pandemic.

Southeastern will fall into state control from October 17, the day after its current franchise agreement ends.

Explaining the decision not to renew the deal, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Southeastern had failed to return more than £25 million (RM142 million) owed to the taxpayer — but which has now been recovered.

“The decision to take control of services makes unequivocally clear that we will not accept anything less from the private sector than a total commitment to their passengers and absolute transparency with taxpayer support,” Shapps said in statement.

It comes after the government in May unveiled long-awaited reforms of the country’s fragmented railway network, including a new centralised price and reservations system.

By launching a new public body, Great British Railways, whose name has echoes of nationalised British Rail in the last century, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pro-privatisation government has already begun to take greater control of the sector.

But it insists that the new route taken is not equivalent to renationalisation of the railways—a sector that continues to be hit hard by the pandemic depressing passenger numbers.

Britain’s rail tracks are already in state hands but the trains are run by mostly private companies enjoying large government subsidies.

And since privatisation of the sector in the mid-1990s, the taxpayer has been forced to take control of financially-struggling franchises.

Should the government eventually hand the running of Southeastern back to a private company, it will meanwhile not be under the franchise system, which was scrapped a year ago for new contracts.

Private rail operators are still paid management fees for running services but now face tougher scrutiny and greater state involvement. — AFP