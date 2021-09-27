China State Grid vows to ensure people’s basic power supply

File picture shows power lines and wind turbines at a wind and solar energy storage and transmission power station of State Grid Corporation of China, in Zhangjiakou of Hebei province, China, March 18, 2016. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Sept 27 — The State Grid Corporation of China said today it would take comprehensive measures to ensure people had enough power and would seek to avoid power cuts.

The statement comes as a worsening power shortage, which has impacted manufacturers in key industrial hubs in the east and south for weeks, began spilling over into the residential sector in parts of the northeast.

State Grid, China’s dominant power distributor, said it will “go all out to fight the battle of guaranteeing power supply”.

It said it will strengthen the dispatching of power from the entire network, making sure that power from all generators is available.

It also said it will tap the power transmission potential of inter-regional networks, while improving its monitoring of electricity consumption and ensuring the needs of residential users. — Reuters