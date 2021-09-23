South African Airways resumes flights after bankruptcy

The logo of South African Airways (SAA) is seen on an aircraft at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg February 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 23 — South Africa’s embattled national airline today flew its first plane since March 2020 after emerging from bankruptcy proceedings.

Passengers on the South African Airways (SAA) flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town were greeted on their departure by singing and dancing airline staff.

Once Africa’s second-largest airline after Ethiopian Airlines, SAA had survived for decades on government bailouts and was shedding routes even before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The government agreed in June to sell a 51-per cent stake to a group of investors called the Takatso Consortium, opening the way to a potential injection of US$200 million (RM837 million).

Even after a state bailout of more than US$500 million and a restructuring of its debt, the airline only emerged from bankruptcy after slashing hundreds of jobs.

In addition to the domestic route that resumed today, SAA plans to begin regional services next week to Accra, Kinshasa, Lusaka, Harare and Maputo.

Chief finance officer Fikile Mhlonto said this week that the airline’s fleet is down to six planes, from a previous 46.

SAA low-cost subsidiary Mango remains grounded and in bankruptcy proceedings. — AFP