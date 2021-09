FT: UK carbon dioxide shortage spilling over into rest of Europe, Nippon Gases says

A piece of meat on a butcher’s block at ‘Larder’ butchers in Bromley on September 21, 2021, in London. Meat production in the UK is under threat from a looming shortage of CO2, which is used at abattoirs to stun animals before slaughter. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Sept 22 — The carbon dioxide shortage that has struck Britain is spilling over into the rest of Europe, Nippon Gases, one of the world’s largest distributors of the gas has warned, the Financial Times reported.

Nippon Gases, which sold almost US$1.5 billion (RM6.2 billion) of industrial gases on the continent last year, said “other countries in Europe will also suffer shortages” of CO2, estimating that its supplies had fallen 50 per cent across the region, the FT said.

Japanese-owned Nippon Gases, which supplies Scandinavian and western European nations including Sweden, France and Germany, said nuclear power stations, meat production and medical purposes were top of the list, the FT said. — Reuters