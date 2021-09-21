Tokyo’s Nikkei plunges more than 2pc on China debt crisis fears

A man rides a bicycle past a screen displaying Nikkei share average and stock indexes outside a brokerage in Tokyo December 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 21 — Tokyo’s key Nikkei 225 index plunged more than two per cent at the open on Tuesday, extending Wall Street falls on contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dived 2.07 per cent or 630.51 points to 29,869.54 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 2.21 per cent or 46.36 points to 2,053.81.

Evergrande, one of China’s biggest developers, is on the brink of collapse as it wallows in debts of more than US$300 billion (RM1.2 trillion).

There are fears that Chinese authorities may not be able to contain the fallout of the firm’s potentially disorderly collapse, which could affect many other companies and poses contagion risks, experts say.

“The Japanese market, which was closed on Monday, is expected to be dominated by sell-orders, with investors discouraged by the global market rout over the financial crisis at China’s Evergrande,” senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

“The market will continue to be volatile, with trading volume already expected to shrink” ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting this week, he added.

The dollar fetched 109.45 yen in early trade, against 109.38 yen in New York.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Nippon Steel was off 3.39 per cent at 2,080 yen, Panasonic was down 2.19 per cent at 1,382 yen, and Sony slipped 0.79 per cent to 12,225 yen.

Honda was down 2.90 per cent at 3,348 yen after it said its domestic output in Japan in the August-September period would be 40 per cent of its initial plan due to parts shortages.

Shinsei Bank was down 0.73 per cent at 1,882 yen and SBI Holdings was down 2.49 per cent at 2,764 yen after the bank said it was introducing takeover defence measures against SBI’s bid.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 1.8 per cent at 33,970.47, the broad-based S&P finished down 1.7 per cent and the tech-rich Nasdaq fell 2.2 per cent. — AFP