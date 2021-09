The Hang Seng Index added 0.51 per cent, or 122.40 points, to 24,221.54. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Sept 21 — Shares in Hong Kong rose Tuesday, clawing back some of the previous day’s steep losses, though nervous investors are awaiting the latest developments in the brewing crisis at teetering Chinese real estate giant Evergrande.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday. — AFP