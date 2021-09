A car stands at the production line for the electric Volkswagen cars, model ID.3 and model ID. 4, in Zwickau September 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Sept 20 — A consortium led by Volkswagen today handed in a proposal for a takeover of Europcar Mobility Group to France’s market regulator AMF, Volkswagen said today, following through on an announcement in July that an offer was underway.

Volkswagen, which has teamed up with asset manager Attestor Limited and Dutch mobility group Pon Holdings BV for the deal, is proposing an offer price of €0.50 per share, valuing the car rental company at €2.9 billion (RM14.2 billion). — Reuters