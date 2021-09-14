Bursa Malaysia to enhance investor relations capabilities of public-listed companies

The silhouettes of attendees are seen in front of a screen with the Bursa Malaysia logo at Invest Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has embarked on an investor relations and public relations incentive programme to enhance the visibility and accessibility of its public-listed companies (PLCs) to the investment community through more active investor relations engagements.

It said PLCs participating in this pilot programme will undergo training for one year to enhance their in-house investor relations capabilities for more effective investor relations engagements.

The scope of the investor relations and public relations programme includes, among others, assisting PLCs and their senior management with the preparation of corporate presentation slides and factsheets, planning and organising investor briefings with analysts and fund managers, and assisting with public relations engagements such as press releases and media interviews.

Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said it is important for PLCs to develop strong relationships with existing and potential shareholders, as well as effectively communicate their equity story and ambitions to all stakeholders.

“Doing so consistently will assist investors in making informed investment decisions, which is a key component to companies’ success in the investment market,” he said in a statement today. “This programme will not only help PLCs recognise the value of investor relations, but also help to market and promote their attractiveness as a viable investment, potentially elevating their profile, valuations, and liquidity.”

The programme is the latest of Bursa Malaysia’s strategic focus on ecosystem enhancement, which aims to grow market vibrancy and liquidity while providing a conducive capital raising platform to its existing PLCs.

As of September 1, two PLCs namely Ge-Shen Corporation and Excel Force MSC Bhd had conducted their investor relations briefings, which garnered huge interest and participation of over 130 attendees, comprising fund managers, analysts, and institutional investors. — Bernama