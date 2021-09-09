US stocks rise after latest dip in jobless claims

In this file photo a person walks past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on November 16, 2020 in New York City. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, Sept 9 — Wall Street stocks edged higher early today following better US employment data and as the European Central Bank slowed stimulus purchases in light of the eurozone economic recovery.

First-time jobless claims fell 35,000 to 310,000 last week, seasonally adjusted, the Labor Department said, hitting a new pandemic low for the second straight week and putting them closer to their level before Covid-19 broke out.

Meanwhile, the ECB said it would slow the pace of its massive monthly bond purchases as it lifted its 2021 growth forecast following better-than-expected second-quarter growth.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones industrial Average was up 0.2 per cent at 35,105.86.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.2 per cent to 4,524.11, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.3 per cent at 15,329.41.

Markets have been choppy in recent sessions as investors weigh the fallout from the latest uptick in Covid-19 cases.

Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services said stocks are in a waiting game ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting later in September, with Congress yet to take final action on President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure plan.

“It’s a market in need of a catalyst,” Volokhine said.

Major US carriers such as American Airlines and United Airlines were up around one per cent despite warning of lower third-quarter sales due to the latest Covid-19 wave. However, analysts said the downcast company statements had been expected. — AFP