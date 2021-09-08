Sanofi buys US biotech firm in acquisition spree

A Sanofi sign is seen outside the French drugmaker's Paris headquarters October 30, 2014. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Sept 8 — French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi announced today its second acquisition of a US firm in as many months, buying transplant drug company Kadmon for US$1.9 billion (RM7.9 billion).

Sanofi has been on a buying spree in recent years and last month finalised its acquisition of US firm Translate Bio, which is working on an mRNA Covid vaccine, for US$3.2 billion.

Kadmon makes Rezurock, a treatment for patients as young as 12 who suffer from chronic graft-versus-host disease, a complication that can occur after a bone marrow or stem cell transplant.

“The acquisition supports Sanofi’s strategy to continue to grow its General Medicines core assets and will immediately add Rezurock (belumosudil) to its transplant portfolio,” the French firm said in a statement.

Rezurock is a “real gem” that adds to Sanofi’s transplant medicine portfolio, said executive vice president for general medicines, Olivier Charmeil.

Kadmon is also testing the drug to treat diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, a rare disease that affects the skin and internal organs.

Kadmon shareholders will receive US$9.50 per share in cash in the deal, which was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies. Shares in Kadmon had closed at US$5.23 in yesterday’sA trading.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. — AFP