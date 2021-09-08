Dongfeng sells US$710m in Stellantis shares

This file photo taken on January 19, 2021, shows the sign of Stellantis outside the FCA US LLC Headquarters and Technology Center after it changed to Stellantis in Auburn Hills, Michigan. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Sept 8 — Chinese state-owned car maker Dongfeng said today it had sold around €600 million (RM2.9 billion) in global auto giant Stellantis — the equivalent of a 1.15 per cent stake.

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, Dongfeng said it had sold 36.1 million Stellantis shares priced at €16.65.

Stellantis is a US-European automaker that was formed in a merger between France’s Peugeot and the US-Italian company Fiat Chrysler earlier this year, with a stable that includes Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Maserati.

Dongfeng, headquartered in China’s central city of Wuhan, was a former investor of France’s Peugeot maker PSA and was required to sell the shares by the end of 2022 as part of the merger deal.

It still maintains around a 4.5 per cent stake in Stellantis.

The statement did not say who had bought the shares offloaded by Dongfeng. — AFP