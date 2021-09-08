Asian markets dragged as Delta, profit-taking offset rebound hope

People wearing a protective face mask walks past a screen displaying Hang Seng Index, in Hong Kong November 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

HONG KONG, Sept 8 — Asian markets mostly fell today as a tepid lead from Wall Street and worries about the impact of the Delta coronavirus variant on the global recovery tempered investor appetite, though hopes for more stimulus helped Tokyo extend its recent rally.

Profit-taking added to the caution with some of the wind appearing to have come out of buyers’ sails, having pushed valuations up for more than a week.

While the Nasdaq clocked up yet another record with a small gain, the S&P 500 and Dow ended with a whimper as they reopened after a long weekend, with analysts suggesting concerns about Covid and the end of government handouts were key reasons.

Traders are keeping a close eye on the fast-spreading Delta strain, which is sending infection rates spiking around the world and forcing some governments to reimpose containment measures or lockdowns, raising concerns about the economic recovery.

Still, observers say the general mood is positive for the future, with hopes that the US Federal Reserve will delay tapering its monetary policy until the end of the year lending support.

“Localised setbacks in combating the virus have the potential to contribute to market volatility and slow the economic rebound in selected countries,” Mark Haefele, at UBS Group AG, wrote in a note.

“But we continue to see broad progress in curbing the pandemic and returning to economic normality.”

Bitcoin struggles

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 ended above 30,000 for the first time since April as it continued the rally that started when Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he will stand down, raising hopes his successor will introduce fresh economic stimulus.

Today, one of the front-runners, Fumio Kishida, pledged to push for trillions of yen in investment if he takes the post.

Data showing growth in the second quarter was better than first thought added to the positive vibes in Japan. The Nikkei has risen around five per cent since the news broke, putting it on course for a three-decade high.

Hong Kong reversed early gains, while there were also losses in Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta. Shanghai ended marginally down.

Bitcoin continued to struggle, sitting at around US$45,000 (RM187,132) after seeing wild fluctuations yesterday as El Salvador became the first country to use it as legal tender.

The unit plunged by almost a fifth to as low as US$43,000 after a technical issue hit the official digital wallet on vast consumer demand, though that was later resolved, while analysts said it was also hit by profit-taking.

“Social media platforms were very cautious over the weekend that a plunge could occur following El Salvador’s big day,” said OANDA’s Edward Moya, adding that some traders likely bought into the currency ahead of the big day before deciding to “sell the fact”.

London, Paris and Frankfurt were all well down in the morning session.

Key figures around 0810 GMT

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 per cent at 30,181.21 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 26,320.93 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: FLAT at 3,675.19 (close)

London — FTSE 100: DOWN 0.8 per cent at 7,092.46

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 110.24 yen from 110.30 yen at 2050 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3765 from US$1.3786

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1834 from US$1.1847

Euro/pound: UP at 85.97 pence from 85.90 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.7 per cent at US$68.83 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.6 per cent at US$72.09 per barrel

New York — Dow: DOWN 0.8 per cent at 35,100.00 (close) — AFP