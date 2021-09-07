Sources: Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil eyes US$350m New York IPO in autumn

Delimobil car sharing company logo is seen on a vehicle amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Moscow May 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Sept 7 — Russian car-sharing company Delimobil could raise around US$350 million in an initial public offering in the United States this autumn and has picked banks to arrange the listing, financial market sources told Reuters today.

Three sources said the company was targeting an offering this autumn, with two of them saying Delimobil was eyeing a US$350 million listing on the New York Stock Exchange and a dual listing in Moscow. Delimobil has previously said it was looking at New York for the offering.

Delimobil, one of Russia’s biggest car-sharing providers along with Yandex.Drive and others, declined to comment.

Three sources said Bank of America and Citi were among the banks picked to arrange the offering. Two sources said UBS, as well as Russia’s Sberbank CIB, VTB Capital and Renaissance Capital were the other banks selected.

Bank of America, Citi, VTB Capital and Renaissance Capital declined to comment. UBS and Sberbank CIB did not immediately respond to requests.

VTB in July said it had purchased a 13.4 per cent stake in Delimobil. In June, Delimobil said VTB’s minority stake was worth US$75 million.

Delimobil, which operates a total fleet of more than 16,000 vehicles in Russia, first announced IPO plans in 2019, saying it would float a 40 per cent stake. The sources did not say whether the US$350-million target for this autumn corresponded to 40 per cent of the business.

In June, the company said it was planning to expand into markets in developing countries. — Reuters