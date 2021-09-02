US trade deficit shrinks in July as demand surge ebbs

Shipping containers are unloaded from ships at a container terminal at the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Los Angeles, California, US, April 7, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 — The US trade deficit fell in July for the first time in three months, the Commerce Department said today, as the vaccine-fuelled surge in American consumer demand ebbed and exports picked up.

The trade deficit was US$70.1 billion in July, according to the report, 4.3 per cent lower than the previous month’s downwardly revised figure and a bigger drop than analysts expected.

Imports fell very slightly to US$282.9 billion, while exports picked up 1.3 per cent to US$212.8 billion, in what Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics described as trade flows reverting after the United States’ vaccine-fuelled spring bounceback.

“We expect the deficit to narrow further as foreign consumption gains momentum and domestic demand decelerates,” he said in an analysis.

“The pandemic will continue to pose a downside risk to trade flows, but we expect a gradual normalisation in trade dynamics as vaccinations increase and supply disruptions slowly ease.”

The decline in the overall goods and services deficit was fuelled by a drop of US$5.5 billion in the goods deficit to US$87.7 billion, while the services surplus fell US$2.4 billion to US$17.7 billion.

Compared to July 2020, when the pandemic had badly hit global commerce and American consumer demand, the deficit was 37.1 per cent, or US$131 billion, higher.

Services exports increased marginally while goods exports made up the bulk of the overall jump, with capital goods seeing a US$1 billion increase, while consumer goods and automobiles and parts rose by smaller amounts.

Goods made up most of the decline in imports, with consumer goods falling US$2.1 billion and industrial supplies dropping US$1.7 billion even as cars and parts rose US$1.1 billion.

However services imports increased by US$2.4 billion, with travel rising US$1 billion and intellectual property charges, which included rights to broadcast the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, gaining US$0.9 billion. — AFP