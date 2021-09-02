Tokyo's Nikkei closes up for fourth straight session

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.33 per cent, or 92.49 points, to 28,543.51, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.14 per cent, or 2.78 points, to 1,983.57. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 2 ― Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed higher for a fourth consecutive session today though trade remained cautious ahead of US jobs data due later this week.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.33 per cent, or 92.49 points, to 28,543.51, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.14 per cent, or 2.78 points, to 1,983.57.

“Corporate results are recovering, which encouraged investors to buy back shares,” said Daiwa Securities chief technical analyst Eiji Kinouchi.

“But today's gain was limited as investors are cautiously awaiting US payroll figures” due tomorrow, Kinouchi told AFP.

Investors are also keeping an eye on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's moves in preparation for general elections due later this year, brokers said.

The dollar fetched ¥109.95 (RM4.15) in Asian afternoon trade, against ¥110.01 in New York late yesterday.

In Tokyo, semiconductor-related shares were among the winners. Chip maker Renesas Electronics jumped 3.83 per cent to ¥1,272 with Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron up 1.15 per cent at ¥48,030.

Takeda, which manages sales and distribution of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in Japan, dropped 1.04 per cent to ¥3,689 after Moderna said tainted batches sent to Japan were contaminated with stainless steel particles.

The US biotech firm said the contamination was not expected to pose “an undue risk to patient safety”.

JR West nose-dived 13.35 per cent to ¥5,208 after the railway company said it wants to raise ¥278.6 billion in share sales at home and abroad. ― AFP