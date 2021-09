People rest in front of skyscrapers at the central business district, including China Construction Bank Tower, Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank headquarters, in Hong Kong, China August 17, 2021. ― Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Sept 2 — Hong Kong stocks rose today but were well off the morning’s highs following news that China had given several ride-hailing firms a dressing down in the latest crackdown on the tech sector.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.24 per cent, or 62.14 points, to 26,090.43.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.84 per cent, or 29.94 points, to 3,597.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.41 per cent, or 9.88 points, to 2,427.77. — AFP