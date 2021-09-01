Asian markets mostly up as traders weigh recovery against Delta

Men wearing protective face masks chat in front of a screen displaying Nikkei share average and world stock indexes outside a brokerage, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Tokyo October 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

HONG KONG, Sept 1 — Asian markets mostly rose today as investors tried to assess whether the global recovery will be resilient enough to withstand the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant.

However, optimism continues to be tested by the stuttering rollout of vaccines and a spike in infections in some countries as well as China’s drive to tighten its grip on the world’s number two economy with a swathe of new regulations for private enterprises.

Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell’s indication Friday that the central bank will take it easy in winding back its ultra-loose monetary policy — and even more cautious in hiking interest rates—has helped fuel a healthy run-up this week.

Still, Wall Street finished yesterday on a tepid note after a closely watched survey showed US consumer confidence saw a sharp drop in August to its lowest level in six months owing to concerns about Delta and surging prices.

“A combination of higher prices — still much in evidence across a swathe of incoming US data—and doubtless too the resurgence in Delta-strain Covid-19 infections, and hospitalisations, are taking a toll,” said Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.

“How temporary this will prove to be of course remains to be seen.”

While the United States remains largely open thanks to a successful vaccine rollout, other countries that have administered fewer jabs are struggling with fresh waves of Covid and are being forced to impose strict containment measures.

This has tempered hopes that the blockbuster economic recovery seen at the start of the year can be maintained.

Asia started the day on a mixed note, but most major markets recovered in the afternoon, with traders appearing to brush off data indicating Chinese factory activity contracted last month.

The Caixin purchasing managers index reading came a day after an official report suggesting manufacturing activity barely growing and services sector activity shrinking.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul and Wellington were all in positive territory, but Sydney, Taipei, Manila, Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta fell.

London, Paris and Frankfurt were all up in the morning.

Focus is now on the release Friday of US jobs data, which could have a huge bearing on when the Fed decides to start winding down its bond-buying financial support programme.

Oil prices rose ahead of the monthly meeting of OPEC and other producers who are expected to continue raising output with the global recovery largely still on track.

Industry body the American Petroleum Institute said stockpiles rose more than 2 million barrels last week, according to Bloomberg News, and observers expect the market to wobble over the coming months.

“The market is likely to remain volatile — we not only have the OPEC meeting, hurricane season is also upon us,” Howie Lee, at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, said.

“Brent is still expected to trend within US$70 to US$75 (RM290 to RM311) for now, but the near-term volatility means it may overshoot on both ends momentarily in the coming week or two.”

Key figures at 0810 GMT

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: UP 1.3 per cent at 28,451.02 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng Index: UP 0.6 per cent at 26,028.29 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: UP 0.7 per cent at 3,567.10 (close)

London — FTSE 100: UP 0.7 per cent at 7,166.55

Dollar/yen: UP at 110.39 yen from 110.00 yen at 2040 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3759 from US$1.3751

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1804 from US$1.1807

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.80 pence from 85.84 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.9 per cent at US$69.12 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.9 per cent at US$72.29 per barrel

New York — Dow: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 35,360.73 (close) — AFP