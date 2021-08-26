Sime Darby Property's Q2 net profit jumps to RM19.9m

A general view of the Sime Darby Property headquarters in Petaling Jaya October 2, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Sime Darby Property Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q2 2021) jumped to RM19.90 million from a loss of RM92.99 million in Q2 2020.

Revenue for the quarter under review increased to RM502.82 million from RM288.22 million previously, mainly attributable to its property development segment which registered strong sales in the industrial and residential products.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the property developer said sales of residential products have improved significantly compared to the previous year due to its intensive online marketing efforts, supported by the government’s Home Ownership Campaign.

“The performance is mainly attributable to the higher sales and development activities in City of Elmina, Elmina Business Park, Serenia City, Bukit Jelutong, Bandar Ainsdale, Nilai Impian, The Glades and Senada projects, coupled with higher sales of completed stocks in KL East and Serini,” it said.

As for its investment and asset management segment, Sime Darby Property said that the segment recorded a lower loss of RM0.6 million compared to the preceding quarter’s loss of RM2.6 million, mainly due to lower sales and marketing activities.

Meanwhile, its leisure segment’s revenue declined by 11.6 per cent, mainly due to lower contribution from golfing activities, events and functions following the imposition of the Movement Control Order towards the end of the quarter.

On prospects, the group said it remains on track to meet the RM2.4 billion sales target set for financial year 2021, supported by strong year-to-date sales of RM1.3 billion and planned launches with a gross development value of RM2.1 billion in the second half of the year.

“The group will accelerate its income diversification into the industrial and logistics development segment, launch products at strategic locations with the right price points, unlock value through active land bank management and monetisation, as well as exercise vigilant cost management,” it said.

Sime Darby Property added that these efforts would enhance its resilience through strengthened operations and financial position, providing a solid footing to seize opportunities when the market recovers. — Bernama