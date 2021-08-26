PPB Group posts lower Q2 net profit of RM183.47m

PPB Group Bhd's revenue increased to RM1.08 billion from RM953.34 million recorded in the same period previously, mainly contributed by the grains and agribusiness segment, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — PPB Group Bhd posted a lower net profit of RM183.47 million for the second quarter (Q2) ended June 30, 2021, compared to RM332.73 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenue increased to RM1.08 billion from RM953.34 million recorded in the same period previously, mainly contributed by the grains and agribusiness segment, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The diversified conglomerate also said that for the first half of 2021 (1H 2021), its revenue increased by nine per cent to RM2.2 billion mainly due to higher revenue from the grains and agribusiness segment at RM1.7 billion.

“The segment recorded a loss of RM72 million in Q2 2021 (Q2 2020: profit of RM127 million) and lower profit in 1H 2021 at RM52 million (1H 2020: RM181 million).

The group’s film exhibition and distribution segment recorded a loss of 17 per cent to RM34 million in Q2 2021 (Q2 2020: RM41 million) and three per cent to RM59 million in 1H 2021 (1H 2020: RM61 million), respectively,

“Cinema operations were significantly impacted by the prolonged closures throughout the movement control order (MCO) to contain the Covid-19 pandemic,” said PPB, who owns cinema operator Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) Sdn Bhd through its subsidiary PPB Leisure Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, its environmental engineering and distribution segment and property segment recorded higher revenue, while the consumer product segment remained stable.

On prospects, the group noted that the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to continue weighing down on the film exhibition and distribution and property segments.

“The grains and agribusiness segment, which is in the production and distribution of staple food and services, is expected to ride through the challenging operating environment and deliver a satisfactory set of results for the rest of the year,” it said.

The group also declared an interim dividend for the financial year ending December 31, 2021 of 10 sen per share, which will be paid on September 28, 2021.

At the close today, PPB’s share price rose by 20 sen to RM18.56 with a total of 823,700 shares changing hands. — Bernama