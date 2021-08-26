PKNS eyes RM24m sales from property campaign

A view of one of PKNS’ housing development in Bernam Jaya July 21, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Aug 26 — The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) is targeting RM24 million worth of property sales from the PKNS Plus Must Buy (PKNS Plus Mesti Beli) programme, which features a wide selection of properties at attractive prices.

PKNS chief operating officer, Suhaimi Kasdon said the programme, to be held Aug 28-29, 2021, offers various attractive packages for properties in seven projects, including free legal fees and stamp duty as well as smart home items worth up to RM15,000 for selected projects.

The properties are priced from RM400,000 to more than RM1 million per unit.

The seven projects are located in Bernam Jaya (Rafflesia); Kota Puteri (Puteri Daffina X); Antara Gapi; Selangor Cyber Valley, Residensi Aurora and Alam Nusantara (Kehijauan Enklaf).

Speaking at a press conference here today, he said the programme is being held in conjunction with PKNS’ 57th Anniversary and the National Month celebration.

Meanwhile, Suhaimi said PKNS will also be introducing the Online Experience, a link that provides customers with access to information on PKNS properties.

“Links will be provided to customers on the day of the programme where customers can obtain information such as project prices, floor plans, site plans and access maps,” he said.

He said the programme will be conducted in a hybrid (both digital and conventional) manner, while sales will be online through the PKNS X Line and its social media platform, PKNS Property.

Suhaimi said in the first seven months of this year, PKNS has achieved a sales value of RM564 million, exceeding its annual sales target of RM510.5 million.

“Although the pandemic that started last year had affected some property sales, we are confident that by the end of this year, we will be able to achieve more sales through a more organised and structured sales strategy,” he said. — Bernama