Pharmaniaga director Zainal Abidin Shariff resigns effective Aug 26

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Pharmaniaga Bhd’s independent and non-executive director Zainal Abidin Shariff has resigned from his post to pursue other interests, effective August 26, 2021.

In a stock exchange filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said Zainal, 53, is currently the chief executive officer (CEO) of Boustead Plantation Bhd.

It said he was also holding multiple positions in other organisations previously, including TDM Bhd group CEO, the Incorporated Society of Planters chief executive, as well as head of corporate strategy at Sime Darby Property Bhd.

At the close today, Pharmaniaga’s stock price stood at 89 sen with 5.88 million shares transacted. — Bernama