Dutch Lady’s Q2 net profit improves to RM27.29m

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter (Q2) ended June 30, 2021 (FY2021) improved to RM27.29 million from RM21.23 million in the same period last year.

Revenue increased 3.8 per cent to RM284.04 million from RM273.52 million previously.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said the better performance for Q2 was mainly driven by the growth of the liquid milk product portfolio on the back of a successful Ramadan campaign.

“Despite the continued Covid-19 challenges and remaining pressure on the food service business, the company has been able to operate at full capacity and drive the penetration of milk consumption with occasions and affordability, continuing its purpose of nourishing the nation with trusted dairy nutrition,” it said.

For the six-month period, DLMI’s net profit climbed to RM44.16 million from RM43.97 million in the same period last year while revenue increased to RM542.67 million from RM524.69 million previously.

Moving forward, DLMI said it expected the market to remain volatile and is subjected to various domestic and global uncertainties, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, potential regulatory changes and the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said the global dairy prices are also expected to stay high for the remainder of 2021.

“Despite these challenges, the company will continue to focus on growing the consumption of milk among consumers. Over the long term, the outlook for the company remains positive from a demand perspective.

“Caution is placed on profit development resulting from higher cost of running business operations and developments of global dairy raw materials,” it said.

It said the company has good leverage from the strength of its brands, the increasing need and recognition of the goodness and nutritional value of milk as well as its complementing dairy products amongst Malaysians.

It added that DLMI would continue to support the local dairy farmers and increase the quantity and quality of local fresh milk. — Bernama