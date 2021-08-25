Sime Darby expects robust motor sales to continue in FY2022

The logo of Sime Darby is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Sime Darby Bhd is expecting the robust sales performance of its motor division for the financial year ended June 30, 2021 (FY2021) to continue in FY2022.

The diversified group today announced a 74 per cent jump in net profit to RM1.43 billion for FY2021 from RM820 million in the previous year.

Revenue surged 20 per cent to RM44.48 billion from RM36.93 billion previously.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson said the urban middle class may want to look into buying cars despite travel restrictions still imposed, especially in China and Australia where it comprised 75 per cent of the group’s total revenue.

“We are confident that there is still some money (in the urban middle class) to spend on vehicles but it might not be at the same level of volume like what we did this year (FY2021).

“Furthermore, we expect governments from different markets to do their best to stimulate their domestic consumption and markets,” he said in an online press conference today.

Citing an example, Jeffri said the car sales and services tax (SST) exemption has been extended by the Malaysian government until Dec 31, 2021 for all passenger vehicles.

He also said as more car manufacturers are moving towards electric vehicles (EV), consumers should expect changes in product offerings at the pace of each market respectively, in line with changes in regulations and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, he noted that the better commodity prices such as thermal coal and oil prices were helping the recovery in its coal mining business in Queensland, Australia, and seeing countries gradually coming out from the pandemic-led recession has improved market sentiment.

However, Jeffri said the situation would depend on Covid-19 and other external factors.

“Seeing our (car) showrooms having to shut down recently in Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand and Nanjing in China will affect our sales.

“Microchip shortage and other components could also disrupt the supply chain and impact our performance,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Jeffri said the group’s Five-Year Value Creation Plan is on track in its third year of execution which includes digital transformation, capital optimisation, inventory management, and cleaning up of portfolios.

“We are looking into any possibilities including mergers and acquisitions and disposal of non-core assets, among others.

“However, it needs to come at the right time amid these uncertain times,” he said. — Bernama