Ringgit extends gains to end higher against US dollar

Ringgit notes are seen at a money changer in Kuala Lumpur June 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The ringgit extended its gains yesterday to end higher against the US dollar today as negative sentiment continued to weaken the greenback’s performance, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note rose by 150 basis points to 4.2010/2055 versus the US dollar from yesterday’s close of 4.2160/2190.

ActivTrades trader Dyogenes Rodrigues Diniz said the US dollar resumed its downward move against almost all of its counterparts after a Federal Reserve policymaker saw the need to maintain financial stimulus until the economic situation stabilised.

“This comment seems to have increased risk appetite among investors, who began to look for less secure assets such as equities while selling the greenback in the process.

“Looking ahead to Thursday, the US Gross Domestic Product data will likely provide fresh clues on the health of the US economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, on home front, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) announced today that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew 2.2 per cent year-on-year in July 2021 to 122.5 compared to 119.9 in the same month last year.

At the close, the local note was also traded higher against a basket of major currencies

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1056/1092 compared to yesterday’s close of 3.1075/1100, and strengthened against the Japanese yen to 3.8254/8298 from 3.8429/8459 previously.

The local unit also appreciated against the British pound to 5.7667/7729 from 5.7810/7851 at Tuesday’s close, and improved vis-a-vis the euro to 4.9362/9415 from 4.9458/9493 yesterday. — Bernama