Pahang records RM28.8b exports value in 2020, says MB

KUANTAN, Aug 25 — Pahang’s exports value rose by RM3.4 billion to RM28.8 billion in 2020 from RM25.4 billion in 2019, said Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Major components that contributed to the rise in Pahang’s export value include iron and steel-based products (RM10.5 billion), oil palm-based oleochemicals (RM1.9 billion), electrical and electronic products (RM863 million) and refined petroleum products (RM571 million).

Wan Rosdy said this during the Pahang State Legislative Assembly session today, in reply to a question from Lee Ah Wong (BN-Cheka) who wanted to know the value of Pahang’s trade last year.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that there has been a slight delay in the implementation of the RM18 million project to address the issue of the water muddiness, involving three water treatment plants (LRA) in Sungai Bilut, Sungai Semantan and Sungai Klau in Raub.

“This delay may be due to the Covid-19 pandemic because there are times when we do not have the necessary items to carry out the work,” he said while answering a question from Chow Yu Hui (DAP-Tras) who wanted to know the implementation status of the projects.

All three projects are expected to be completed in February and April 2022. — Bernama