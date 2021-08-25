Hap Seng Consolidated’s Q2 net profit jumps to RM97.52m

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Hap Seng said the better results also benefitted from lower finance costs attributable to lower average level of borrowings and cost of funds. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd’s net profit jumped to RM97.52 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q2 2021) from RM44.08 million in the same period last year, mainly driven by improved results from its plantation, automotive, trading and building materials divisions.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Hap Seng said the better results also benefitted from lower finance costs attributable to lower average level of borrowings and cost of funds.

Revenue for the quarter under review improved to RM1.26 billion from RM989.58 million previously, attributable to higher revenue from all divisions, except the property division.

For the cumulative six-month period ended June 30, 2021 (H1 2021), Hap Seng’s net profit increased to RM218.35 million versus RM204.46 million previously, while revenue advanced to RM2.54 billion from RM2.46 billion previously.

According to the company, its plantation division’s revenue for the current quarter stood at RM181.1 million, more than doubled that of the preceding year corresponding quarter of RM83.6 million, mainly benefitted from higher average selling prices realisation and higher sales volume of crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel (PK).

On its automotive division, it said the revenue for Q2 2021 was RM264.8 million, up 35 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) from Q2 2020, while revenue of its trading division rose 16 per cent y-o-y to RM459 million from RM394.4 million previously.

Hap Seng said revenue of its building materials division stood at RM132.2 million in Q2 2021, more than tripled that of the preceding year corresponding quarter’s RM36.3 million with higher revenue from both business segments.

As for its credit financing division, the company said the revenue in Q2 2021 edged up four per cent y-o-y to RM73.9 million from RM71.1 million previously,

It added that the non-performing loans ratio was higher at 2.48 per cent in the quarter under review against 2.40 per cent in Q2 2020, as well as 2.30 per cent in Q1 2021 as certain sectors in the division’s loan portfolio were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In terms of its property division, Hap Seng said revenue for the current quarter was 18 per cent lower to RM201.7 million compared with RM246 million in Q2 2020, mainly due to lower sales of non-strategic properties but mitigated somewhat by higher contribution from property development and investment properties segments.

Moving forward, Hap Seng said based on the foregoing and the group’s relatively healthy financial position, the board is of the view that the group is well-placed to benefit from acquisition and other business opportunities and improve its overall performance for the financial year ending December 31, 2021, despite the uncertainties in the domestic and global economies. — Bernama