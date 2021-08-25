Dollar slips further as oil rallies, commodity currencies gain

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.095 per cent to 92.899. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 25 — The dollar eased further yesterday as risk-related currencies benefited from rising commodity prices and markets set aside concerns about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant to gauge data that showed a US economy in strong recovery mode.

Risk appetite in global markets strengthened after the US Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted full approval to the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in a move that could accelerate US inoculations.

A bounce in China’s technology sector also contributed to risk-on sentiment that helped boost the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars.

“The euro, Canada and Aussie currencies made new lows for the year last week, and so the dollar is consolidating and its upside momentum has stalled,” said Marc Chandler, a managing director at Bannockburn Global Forex.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.095 per cent to 92.899.

The euro was up 0.07 per cent at US$1.1751 (RM4.95), while the yen traded down 0.01 per cent at US$109.6700.

Rising Covid-19 infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant have fuelled concerns about the recovery from the pandemic.

But markets have largely overlooked that this week, with analysts citing thin liquidity as a factor driving apparent swings in risk appetite.

Market attention is focused on the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole conference on Friday, when some investors expect Fed Chair Jerome Powell to hint at a possible timeline for tapering the US central bank’s bond-buying monetary stimulus.

“We think investors will want to wait to hear on this subject from Jerome Powell on Friday before pushing ahead with another major round of risk-buying, dollar-selling,” ING strategists wrote in a note to clients.

Covid-19 case counts are also being watched closely, particularly in China and New Zealand.

Outbreaks in China appear to be coming under control while in New Zealand, where monetary policy was put on hold last week due to measures to contain the Delta variant, a lockdown remains in effect.

The Australian dollar, viewed as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, rose 0.6 per cent at US$0.7256.

The New Zealand dollar gained 0.8 per cent to US$0.6944, trading at one-week highs, boosted by comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s assistant governor, who said policymakers had actively considered raising rates last week.

The RBNZ left rates on hold at a record low 0.25 per cent but flagged a tightening before the end of the year.

The Norwegian crown rose 0.9 per cent against the euro, with the pair changing hands at 10.3808, while the Canadian dollar was up 0.4 per cent to 1.2594 against the US dollar.

Norway’s central bank has said it plans to raise its key interest rate next month as the economy shakes off the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oil prices extended Monday’s rally, driven by a bullish demand outlook after the full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and Mexico suffered a large production outage.

Brent crude oil futures settled up US$2.30 at US$71.05 a barrel, a 3.35 per cent gain.

The rise in oil prices has washed out some of the excessive bearishness toward the Canadian currency, Chandler said.

The Canadian dollar hit eight-month lows last week. Of the major trading currencies, Canada’s is among the most sensitive to the equity market, Chandler said.

Elsewhere, bitcoin edged back below US$50,000, which was breached for the first time since May on Monday. The digital currency was down 2.7 per cent at about US$48,237. — Reuters