Credit Suisse tells unvaccinated US staff to work from home, memo says

The Credit Suisse logo is seen at the headquarters in downtown Milan March 9, 2016. — Reuters pic

ZURICH, Aug 25 — Credit Suisse has asked all non-vaccinated staff in the United States to work from home beginning September 7, as it pushes back its return-to-office plans over concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

A full return to the office has been delayed until October 18, Switzerland’s second-largest lender told US employees last week, while those without the Covid-19 shot have been told to stay home until receiving the vaccination or new guidance.

“As concerns increase around the country regarding the Delta variant, we continue to strongly encourage all staff to get a Covid-19 vaccination and keep apprised of the latest updates to mask and physical distancing requirements in your area,” the bank told US employees in a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the company.

“This is especially important given the Delta variant’s higher contagion rate,” it said.

The news was reported earlier today by Bloomberg.

The spread of the Delta variant has prompted some Wall Street firms to rethink their back-to-office plans, while US banks have started enforcing stricter mask and vaccine requirements for staff while trying to avoid a fierce national debate about individual rights.

Credit Suisse’s new vaccine mandate puts it in line with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, which have also made employee vaccination obligatory for entry into offices in the United States. — Reuters