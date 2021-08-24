Salutica in Ipoh closes production areas after workers test positive for Covid-19

Salutica Bhd said the affected areas have been closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation purposes, adding that the affected production workers have been quarantined accordingly. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 ― Ipoh-based electronics manufacturer, Salutica Bhd has sealed its production areas after a number of its production workers tested positive for Covid-19.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said the affected areas have been closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation purposes, adding that the affected production workers have been quarantined accordingly.

“We will continue to work closely with relevant authorities and follow the standard operating procedures from Ministry of Health and National Security Council to ensure the safety of our employees,” it said.

To-date, Salutica said over 60 per cent of its workforce have been fully inoculated under the Public-Private Partnership Industrial Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

The company specialises in designing, developing and manufacturing consumer and business electronic product development like Bluetooth stereo headsets, smartwatches and precision light guides for optical touch screen system. ― Bernama