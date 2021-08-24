Delta orders 30 additional Airbus 321 planes

The conversion of the options takes to 155 the number of A321 planes that Delta has on order. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Aug 24 — Delta said today it had converted options on 30 Airbus A321 neo planes into firm orders as the airline seeks to ensure it has a competitive fleet following the pandemic.

The order is worth about €3.9 billion (RM19.4 billion) at list prices, but airlines usually negotiate considerable discounts when making large orders.

“Adding these aircraft strengthens Delta’s commitment to replacing older fleets with more sustainable, fuel-efficient jets, and offers the best customer experience in the industry,” Mahendra Nair, Delta’s senior vice president for aircraft and technology, said in a statement.

The conversion of the options takes to 155 the number of A321 planes that Delta has on order.

The single-aisle A321 is part of Airbus’s latest-generation of aircraft that offers around 20 percent fuel efficiency over previous planes.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit airlines hard but the industry is highly competitive, with fuel a major cost. — AFP