TOKYO, Aug 23 — Tokyo shares opened higher today after Wall Street firmed, with solid Japanese corporate earnings also fuelling investors’ risk appetite.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.79 per cent, or 212.67 points, to 27,225.92, while the broader Topix index was up 1.03 per cent, or 19.41 points, to 1,900.09. — AFP