Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today as investors’ confidence was likely restored following the country’s latest political development, coupled with firmer oil prices, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note stood at 4.2245/2275 versus the greenback from Friday’s close of 4.2380/2400.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said traders had taken the cue as Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was sworn in last Saturday.

“The news might have instilled investors’ confidence towards the country’s leadership,” he told Bernama.

Ismail Sabri, 61, who is also the UMNO vice-president and Bera Member of Parliament (MP) was appointed as the ninth prime minister following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president and Pagoh MP, on Aug 16.

Adam said the strengthening of the ringgit was also in line with the increasing Brent crude oil prices which rebounded after marking the most losses in a week in more than nine months.

At press time, the benchmark Brent crude oil price gained by 2.95 per cent to US$67.10 per barrel.

“Nevertheless, headwinds may still prevail as China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, has imposed new restrictions with its ‘zero tolerance’ Coronavirus policy, which is affecting shipping and global supply chains.

“This will subsequently dampen oil demand prospects in the near term,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the close, the local note was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies except against the Japanese yen, where it rose to 3.8387/8414 from 3.8654/8676 at Friday’s close.

The ringgit depreciated vis-a-vis the Singapore dollar to 3.1083/1107 from 3.1070/1087 at Friday’s close, weakened against the euro to 4.9536/9572 compared with 4.9474/9498, and declined against the British pound to 5.7740/7781 from 5.7709/7736 previously. — Bernama