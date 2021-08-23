Pharmaniaga’s shares down despite revenue jump

In its filing with Bursa Malaysia, the leading pharmaceuticals company said the significant increase in non-concession business was attributable to the sale of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to the Ministry of Health. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Pharmaniaga Bhd’s shares were in the red in the early trade today despite posting a jump in revenue in the second quarter of financial year 2021 (Q2 2021).

At 10.20am, the counter eased one sen to 91.5 sen, with 6.31 million units traded.

On Friday, Pharmaniaga announced that its net profit for Q2 2021 ended June 30, 2021 rose to RM13.7 million from RM9.98 million recorded in Q2 2020.

Revenue soared 82 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM1.2 billion, mainly due to higher demand from all segments, including from businesses in Indonesia.

In its filing with Bursa Malaysia, the leading pharmaceuticals company said the significant increase in non-concession business was attributable to the sale of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Moving forward, Pharmaniaga believes it is well-positioned to leverage the robust opportunities offered by the growing healthcare sector.

In its research note, MIDF Research highlighted that in the first half of 2021 (1H2021), Pharmaniaga’s net profit rose by 13.8 per cent y-o-y to RM36.8 million, which was above its expectation, while its revenue rose by 34.5 per cent y-o-y to RM1.97 billion.

“Given Pharmaniaga’s capability to continuously manufacture fill-finish vaccines, it has the advantage and capacity to continuously supply vaccines to the federal and state governments, as well as to private sectors, thus assuring that the national vaccination rollout goes on smoothly and swiftly,” it said.

Hence, MIDF Research is maintaining its ‘buy’ call on Pharmaniaga’s shares, with an unchanged target price (TP) of RM0.98.

Meanwhile, CGS-CIMB expects the company to see contribution from its Covid-19 vaccine sale ramp up in 2H2021, as a significant portion of the contracted 12 million doses earmarked for MOH was delivered in July, in line with the acceleration of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“We keep our forecasts intact pending further details from its analyst briefing. We retain our ‘add’ call and TP of RM1.06,” it noted. — Bernama