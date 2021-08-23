Petronas Gas posts lowers earnings in Q2 on higher operating cost

PetGas’ revenue for the quarter also declined to RM1.38 billion from RM1.40 billion year-on-year, mainly attributable to lower revenue from the utilities segment, in line with lower product prices amid higher sales volumes. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Petronas Gas Bhd’s (PetGas) net profit eased to RM439.07 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, from RM547.10 million in the same period a year earlier.

The group said the lower earnings for the quarter were due to higher operating costs of gas processing, gas transportation, and regasification segments in relation to depreciation, maintenance, and internal gas consumption.

“These were offset by higher contribution from the utilites segment due to stronger margins and lower operating costs, mainly fuel gas,” said PetGas in a stock exchange filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

PetGas’ revenue for the quarter also declined to RM1.38 billion from RM1.40 billion year-on-year, mainly attributable to lower revenue from the utilities segment, in line with lower product prices amid higher sales volumes.

As of June 30, 2021, the group’s total assets climbed 1.2 per cent to RM18.6 billion, following higher cash and cash equivalents as well as trade and other receivables.

Total liabilities for the period increased by 2.0 per cent, or RM108.3 million, following drawdown from new Islamic financing facility obtained during the year but offset by the settlement of trade and other payables.

Moving forward, the group said its performance in 2021 is expected to remain resilient despite the ongoing pandemic as its business model and long-term contracts ensure steady revenue streams, particularly for gas processing, gas transportation, and regasification business segments. — Bernama