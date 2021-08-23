FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.7 per cent with BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Glencore and Anglo American among the top boosts. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Aug 23 — London’s FTSE 100 gained today after recording its worst week since February, as heavyweight energy and mining stocks jumped on higher commodity prices, with investors awaiting key PMI numbers to judge the pace of economic growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.7 per cent with BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Glencore and Anglo American among the top boosts.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was up 0.5 per cent with travel and leisure stocks leading gains.

Risks from rising coronavirus infections and concerns of a slowing economy have weighed on the FTSE 100, which has underperformed the wider European aggregate since the beginning of this year.

Among stocks, British supermarket group Sainsbury’s jumped 5.3 per cent to the top of the FTSE 100 on reports that private equity companies were circling with a view to possibly launching bids of more than £7 billion (RM40.4 billion).

British airline easyJet gained 1.6 per cent after it named former RBS chief executive officer Stephen Hester as its chair designate. — Reuters