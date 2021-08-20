MFM returns to the black in Q2 with net profit of RM128.31m

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, MFM said the higher revenue was attributed to improved sales recorded in both the flour and grains trading and aqua feed milling segments. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Malayan Flour Mills Bhd (MFM) returned to the black with a net profit of RM128.31 million for the second quarter (Q2) ended June 30, 2021, compared with a net loss of RM4.48 million in the same period last year.

Revenue rose to RM576.17 million from RM525.54 million previously.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, MFM said the higher revenue was attributed to improved sales recorded in both the flour and grains trading and aqua feed milling segments which increased by 9.3 per cent and 30.1 per cent, respectively.

“The financial results of Dindings Tyson Sdn Bhd (DTSB), representing the poultry business and feed milling via Dindings Poultry Development Centre Sdn Bhd (DPDC) and poultry processing via Dindings Poultry Processing Sdn Bhd (DPP), up to May 31, 2021 have been disclosed as discontinued operation during the quarter ended June 30, June 2021.

On February 2, 2021, MFM incorporated DTSB and had entered into a share transfer agreement to transfer all ordinary shares in both DPDC and DPP on February 5, 2021.

“Apart from the results from the discontinued operation, there was a one-off disposal gain of RM126.2 million recorded on May 31, 2021,” it said.

On prospects, the group is expecting 2021’s performance to remain profitable despite the uncertain economic environment, volatile commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, and lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also looking forward to the positive effect of the partnership with Tyson International Holding Company on the poultry integration business. — Bernama