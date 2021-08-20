Hong Kong stocks end with more losses

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.84 per cent, or 466.61 points, to 24,849.72 — leaving it around six per cent down for the week. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

HONG KONG, Aug 20 — Hong Kong stocks closed the week with another hefty loss, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia, as fears over the Delta variant compound worries about China’s drive to crack down on a range of industries including technology.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.84 per cent, or 466.61 points, to 24,849.72 — leaving it around six per cent down for the week.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.10 per cent, or 38.22 points, to 3,427.33 on closing, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 1.17 per cent, or 28.27 points, to 2,388.96. — AFP