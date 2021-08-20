BNM's international reserves rise to US$111.3b as at Aug 13, 2021

Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves rose to US$111.3 billion as at August 13, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves rose to US$111.3 billion (RM471.6 billion) as at August 13, 2021 from US$111.1 billion as at July 30, 2021.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.9 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$102.3 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$1.2 billion), gold (US$2.2 billion), and other reserve assets (US$4.2 billion).

Assets comprising gold, foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs, amounted to RM462.65 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM11.22 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM727.36 million), loans and advances (RM20.35 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion), and other assets (RM15.79 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprising paid-up capital amounted to RM100 million, reserves (RM184.86 billion), currency in circulation (RM143.72 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM138.77 billion), federal government deposits (RM20.11 billion), other deposits (RM5.86 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM8.50 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.98 billion), and other liabilities (RM5.0 billion). — Bernama