Norway wealth fund earned US$111b in H1 on stock market gains

Nicolai Tangen speaks during a press conference on his employment contract as he has been appointed new general manager of Norges Bank Investment Management May 28, 2020. — NTB Scanpix/Hakon Mosvold Larsen pic via Reuters

ARENDAL, Aug 18 — Norway’s US$1.4 trillion (RM5.9 trillion) sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, posted a 9.4 per cent return on investment for the first half of the year today, driven by a sharp rise in global equities and especially energy, finance and tech stocks.

The fund earned 990 billion Norwegian crowns (RM470 billion) in the January-June period, 0.28 percentage points higher than the fund’s benchmark index.

“The equity investments had the most positive contribution to the return in the first half of the year, and especially the investments within the sectors of energy and finance,” Chief Executive Nicolai Tangen said in a statement.

“The investments in energy companies returned 19.5 per cent,” he added.

The fund’s largest individual company investments are in the US tech sector, with Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook making up the top five.

The return on the equity investments was 13.7 per cent, while fixed income saw a negative 2.0 per cent return.

Some 72.4 per cent of the fund’s investments were in stocks at the end of June, 25.1 per cent in bonds, 2.4 per cent in unlisted real estate and 0.1 per cent in a recently created portfolio of unlisted renewables.

Norway is this year marking the 25th anniversary of the Norwegian government’s first cash injection to the central bank to help establish what has since become the world’s largest such fund.

Set up to pool the state’s revenues from Norway’s oil and gas production and prevent the economy from overheating, the fund was then turned into a sovereign wealth fund in 1998. — Reuters