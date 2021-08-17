Tokyo stocks open higher on US gains

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.52 per cent, or 142.01 points, to 27,665.20 at the open, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.36 per cent, or 6.92 points, to 1,931.90. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 17 ― Tokyo shares rose at the open today after Wall Street finished mostly higher, setting fresh records.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.52 per cent, or 142.01 points, to 27,665.20 at the open, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.36 per cent, or 6.92 points, to 1,931.90.

“Tokyo shares are likely to bounce back today as buying sentiment will be strong after stability in US markets,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

But Mizuho Securities warned that the Tokyo market will be “weighed down by rising virus cases and geopolitical risks that are pushing the yen higher.”

Japan has seen nationwide daily coronavirus cases top 20,000 in recent days, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant.

The government is expected to extend a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions and expand the measure to other areas later in the day.

The dollar fetched ¥109.25 in early Asian trade, against 109.23 in New York and ¥109.41 in Tokyo on Monday.

In Tokyo trading, market heavyweight SoftBank Group rose 0.35 per cent to 6,528 yen while Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing dipped 0.06 per cent to ¥73,170.

Chip maker Tokyo Electron jumped 1.58 per cent to 45,640 after the company reported a 77.8 per cent jump in net profit in the three months to June thanks to growing chip demand. ― AFP