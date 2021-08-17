Muda Holdings Q2 net profit rises to RM24.35m

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said as for the half-year period it also posted a higher net profit of RM59.77 million compared to RM27.98 million in the previous year with revenue improving by 33.1 per cent to RM814.8 million. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Muda Holdings Bhd’s net profit rose to RM24.35 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q2 2021) from RM10.49 million in the same period last year.

Revenue increased to RM399.77 million from RM272.59 million previously.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said as for the half-year period it also posted a higher net profit of RM59.77 million compared to RM27.98 million in the previous year with revenue improving by 33.1 per cent to RM814.8 million.

“The increase was mainly attributable to higher sales volume for industrial paper and paper packaging products.

“Better selling prices for industrial paper and paper packaging products also contributed to the higher revenue in the first half of 2021 compared to the corresponding quarter of last year,” it noted.

As for profit, it said the improvement was mainly due to better selling prices of the group’s products while downward revision in Overnight Policy Rate from 2.50 per cent in March 2020 to 1.75 per cent in June 2021 has contributed to reduction in finance costs by 18.8 per cent in the first half of 2021 compared to the previous year for the same period.

Moving forward, Muda Holdings expected its production output volume in the third quarter of 2021 to be affected by the restriction on 60 per cent workforce and the continuation of the various movement control orders.

“The earnings of the group are likely to be weighed down by operational disruptions and additional costs arising from the various movement control orders implemented by the government.

“Given the challenging market conditions in the near term, its third-quarter financial results are expected to be impacted by disruptions in its operations and the worsening Covid-19 pandemic situation and rising raw material costs.

“However, the challenging outlook is expected to ease in the last quarter of 2021,” it added. — Bernama