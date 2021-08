The Hang Seng Index fell 1.66 percent. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Aug 17 — Shares in Hong Kong closed with losses today, as the Delta coronavirus strain spooked investors and sparked fears of a stalled global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.66 percent, or 435.59 points, to 25,745,87.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell by 2.00 per cent, or 70.37 points, to 3,446.98 on closing, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was down 2.52 per cent, or 61.86 points, to 2,392.49. — AFP