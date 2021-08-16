Tokyo stocks open lower on virus worries

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.36 per cent, or 380.13 points, to 27,597.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.37 per cent, or 26.76 points, to 1,929.63. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Aug 16 — Tokyo stocks opened lower today as concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Japan continued to weigh on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.36 per cent, or 380.13 points, to 27,597.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.37 per cent, or 26.76 points, to 1,929.63.

Analysts are “worried over the economic impact of record coronavirus cases in Japan”, Okasan Online Securities noted.

Japan has seen nationwide daily cases top 20,000 in recent days, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant.

The cabinet office released data today showing the world’s third-largest economy grew 0.3 per cent in the three months to June, slightly more than expected despite the virus surge and new restrictions.

Mizuho Securities said markets are “expected to be weighed down by drops in US consumer sentiment and a stronger yen”.

The University of Michigan reported its consumer sentiment index plunged to its lowest level in a decade as the Delta variant continues to spread.

The dollar fetched ¥109.52 (RM4.25) in early Asian trade, against 109.57 in New York and ¥110.40 in Tokyo on Friday.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing lost 2.14 per cent to ¥73,810 while market heavyweight SoftBank Group was down 1.66 per cent to ¥6,536.

Automakers were lower with Toyota falling 1.53 per cent to ¥9,812, Honda shrinking 1.31 per cent to ¥3,527 and Nissan plunging 2.69 per cent to ¥600.3.

Sony dropped 2.14 per cent to ¥10,925. — Reuters