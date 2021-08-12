Slowing inflation growth lifts Dow, S&P to records

A trader works inside his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City July 21, 2021. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, Aug 12 ― The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Wednesday, as data indicated US inflation growth may have peaked, while sectors tied to economic growth advanced on the heels of the passage of a large infrastructure bill.

The Labour Department said the consumer price index increased 0.5 per cent last month after climbing 0.9 per cent in June, the largest drop in month-to-month inflation in 15 months, easing concerns about the potential for runaway inflation.

“Certainly, the numbers show you more deceleration,” said Steven Ricchiuto, US chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

“This number is going to put the Fed in a little bit of a quandary because they’ve gone out with all this rhetoric about tapering, about tightening rates, about being defensive and the inflation numbers aren’t quite where they should be, but they’re certainly not showing that this thing is out of control.”

Investors have been closely attuned to inflation pressures in recent months, concerned that a continual rise in prices could push the Federal Reserve to begin to scale down its ultra-accommodative policy stance earlier than anticipated.

Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said on Wednesday that with the US economy growing at a robust pace, it signals the “time has come to dial back the settings.” In addition, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said the central bank should announce its timeline to reduce its massive bondholding next month, with tapering to begin in October.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 220.3 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 35,484.97, the S&P 500 gained 10.95 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 4,447.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.95 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 14,765.14.

After the US Senate passed a US$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package on Tuesday, an additional US$3.5 trillion (RM14.8 trillion) budget plan full of new domestic programs was also approved by the legislative body but disagreements within the Democratic party threatened the size and scope of the spending.

Shares of equipment maker Caterpillar Inc advanced 3.55 per cent and was the biggest boost to the Dow and peer Deere & Co gained 2.51 per cent. Also moving higher were construction materials supplier Vulcan Materials Co, up 3.24 per cent and steelmaker Nucor Corp, up 3.91 per cent building on gains in the prior session on expectations of benefiting from infrastructure projects.

The materials and industrials were the best performing of the 11 major S&P sectors.

Technology stocks moved off earlier lows in the wake of a strong 10-year note auction, which sent yields lower after a five day streak of gains session amid optimism about a stronger economic reopening.

NortonLifeLock Inc jumped 8.70 per cent after the cybersecurity company agreed to buy London-listed rival Avast for up to US$8.6 billion.

Coinbase Global Inc climbed 3.24 per cent after the cryptocurrency exchange beat market estimates for second-quarter profit, helped by a near 38 per cent jump in trading volumes on a sequential basis.

Virgin Galactic plunged 12.67 per cent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “underweight” from “equal-weight”, pointing to a prolonged period of no flights.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.15-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 56 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 94 new highs and 112 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 8.62 billion shares, compared with the 9.55 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. ― Reuters